Lockport woman faces multiple charges after stolen car lands in ditch

Niagara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lockport woman after she allegedly stole a car and drove it into a ditch on Bulmore Road in Royalton about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said Kadejah P. Hobbs, 23, of Chapel Street, claimed she swerved to avoid a deer, then told them to arrest her for stealing the car.

Deputies said Hobbs took the car to drive to Florida to visit her sister. She also had a driver’s license and debit card belonging to the car’s owner, who is the mother of her brother’s child.

Hobbs used to the card to buy alcoholic beverages, deputies said, and registered a 0.23 reading on a Breathalyzer test. She was charged with identity theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and seven traffic violations.