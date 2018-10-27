LEWEK, Stanley "Butch"

LEWEK - Stanley "Butch"

Age 75, of Corning, NY, died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Elderwood Health Care in Waverly, NY. He was born December 14, 1942 in Depew, NY to Stanley and Irene (Marlovitz) Lewek. He married Nancy Demyan Becraft on July 12, 1986 in Corning. Stan, fondly known as Butch to his family, was an avid golfer who rarely missed a tee time. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was also a past member of the Caledonian Highlanders Pipe Band. Stan proudly served in the Army and Army Reserves and was a graduate of Erie Tech and Elmira College. He was employed by Corning Incorporated, where he retired as an Engineer. Stanley is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Deborah (David) Breon of Christiansburg, VA; sons, Matthew Becraft and Stanley Lewek of Corning; sisters, Patricia (Dick Hoaglund) Saville of Tucson, AZ, Joanne (Gary) Ambrose of Lancaster, NY, and Maryann (WIlliam) Borowski of Buffalo, NY; brothers, Edward (Kathryn) Lewek of Fairport, NY, and Daniel (Lisa) Lewek of Depew, NY; grandchildren, Alexandra (Douglas) Lindsey of Leesville, LA, Hannah Lewek of Corning, and Alyssa Becraft of Elmira; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Allen Shaw of Suffolk, VA; and several nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Irene Lewek; brother-in-law, Kenneth Saville; and niece, Kathi Saville. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 28th from 2 - 4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, in Corning, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 29th, at 1 pm, with Father Daniel Mahler officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army, 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning, NY 14830 or Corning Community Food Pantry, PO Box 1255, 11715 East Corning Road, Corning, NY 14830 or St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 7 Chatfield Place E., Painted Post, NY 14870. Stanley's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.