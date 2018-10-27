New York man with pot-laced gummy worms arrested at Peace Bridge

The pot-infused gummy worms didn't make it through Customs at the Peace Bridge.

Despite repeated warnings from U.S. officials that it's still illegal to bring marijuana across the border, even though recreational pot is now legal in Canada, an Orange County, N.Y. man is accused of trying to sneak six envelopes of marijuana, two jars of marijuana resin and four packages containing THC-laced gummy worms through the Buffalo bridge crossing on Thursday.

David Dratch, 23, was arrested and charged with smuggling and illegal drug possession and importation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After initially denying he had any drugs or prohibited items in his car, he was pulled over for secondary inspection, where a drug dog sniffed out the pot in the glove compartment, according to the Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Astorga. The marijuana products were found along with a piece of paper naming a marijuana dispensary in Hamilton, Ont.

Dratch sent a text message to a friend that day saying, “lol bro I just had 100mg edible and I got stopped by customs and now they're asking me so much (expletive),” according to the investigation by Customs and Border Protection.

He was released after making an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge. His charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.