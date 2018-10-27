KRAMER, Helmut

KRAMER - Helmut Born 86 years ago in Germany. Loving husband of 60 years to Renate (nee Mennen); dear Papa of Rebecca (Terrence) Baker and Robin (Daniel) Penberthy; loving Opa of Nicole Baker, Stephanie (Eric) VanPatten, Cory Baker, Nicholas and Tyler Penberthy; great-Opa of Sydney and Charlotte; also survived by family in Germany. Visitation Sunday, October 28, 4-7 PM at the Pacer funeral home Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Funeral services at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Maryvale at Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Helmut was a master baker, owner of Renee's Bakery in Depew and member of the Bavarian Singers. www.Pacerfuneralhome.com