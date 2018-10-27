HURLEY, Sally Ann

HURLEY - Sally Ann Of Tonawanda Twp., October 25, 2018; daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Roach) Hurley; dear sister of Margaret (late Franklin) Boehler and the late Robert (Lucille), late William (Marguerite), and late David (Madeline) Hurley; loving aunt of 13 nieces and nephews and multiple great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorial contributions to Kenmore Mercy Hospital Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore 14217 or St. Paul's Church Fund are preferred. Your condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com