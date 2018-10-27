How the News' ranked football teams fared and Week Nine's top performers

How the News’ ranked teams fared

Large schools

1 West Seneca West (9-0): Defeated Starpoint, 50-49. Up next, West Seneca East.

2 Lancaster (8-1): Defeated Williamsville North, 21-20. Up next, Bennett.

3 Bennett (7-2): Defeated Orchard Park, 51-27. Up next, Lancaster.

4 West Seneca East (8-1): Defeated Grand Island, 30-13. Up next, West Seneca West.

5 Williamsville North (6-3): Lost to Lancaster, 21-20. Season is over.

6 Starpoint (7-2): lost to West Seneca West, 50-49. Season is over.

7 Canisius (5-4): Defeated O’Hara, 42-14. Up next, Monsignor Martin Division A championship.

8 Orchard Park (7-2): Lost to Bennett, 51-27. Season is over.

9 Grand Island (7-2): Lost to West Seneca East, 30-13. Season is over.

10 St. Joe’s (5-4): Defeated St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 27-6. Up next, vs. St. Francis, Sat., 1 p.m.

Small schools

1 Pioneer (9-0): Defeated Fredonia/Brocton, 28-0. Up next, Cheektowaga.

2 Southwestern (9-0): Defeated Wilson, 45-44. Up next, Cleveland Hill.

3 Albion (8-1): Lost to Cheektowaga, 28-6. Season is over.

4 Cheektowaga (8-1): Defeated Albion, 28-6. Up next, Pioneer.

5 Fredonia/Brocton (8-1): Lost to Pioneer, 28-0. Season is over.

6 Cleveland Hill (8-1): Defeated Randolph/Frewsburg, 42-0. Up next, Southwestern.

7 Clymer/Sherman/Panama (9-0): Defeated Catt./Little Valley, 27-0. Up next, Maple Grove.

8 Wilson (7-2): Lost to Southwestern, 45-44. Season is over.

9 Maryvale (5-3): Season is over.

10 Dunkirk (6-2): Season is over.

Top performers

John Speyer rushed for a school record 305 yards, scored four touchdowns and made the game-clinching interception for West Seneca West in a 50-49 triumph over Starpoint.

In the same game, Aaron Chase passed for 401 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and two scores for Starpoint.

Aaron Smith completed 7-of-12 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for two short TDs for Bennett in a 51-27 win over Orchard Park.

Conor Mahoney made 10 tackles for Lancaster in a 21-20 win over Williamsville North.

In the same game, Dylan Kelly caught five passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, made an interception and rushed six times for 35 yards for Williamsville North.

Christian Veilleux completed 13-of-20 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns for Canisius in a 42-14 win over Cardinal O’Hara.

Jimmy Scott rushed 15 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns for St. Joe’s in a 27-6 win over St. Mary’s.

Shaun Dolac rushed for four touchdowns during West Seneca East’s 30-13 win over Grand Island.

Cole Snyder passed for three touchdowns and rushed 23 times for 107 yards and a touchdown for Southwestern in a 45-44 win over Wilson.

In the same game, Steve Frerichs passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns for Wilson.

Easton Tanner rushed 25 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns, caught five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown and passed for two scores for Maple Grove in a 38-7 win over Salamanca.

Mike Rigerman had 30 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns, made nine tackles and recovered a fumble for Pioneer in a 28-0 win over Fredonia/Brocton.

Keshone Beal passed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores for Cheektowaga in a 28-6 win over Albion.

Joe Pagano set a school record passing for five touchdowns and finishing with a total of seven for Depew in a 51-28 win over Alden. He also moved into first place in career passing yards at Depew with 2,319.

In the same game, Dante DiRienzo set the Depew record for receptions in a season (41).

Championship Week

It’s Championship Week for Section VI football with the title games in five classifications slated to take place Thursday and Friday at New Era Field.

The schedule:

Thursday

Class C: Cleveland Hill vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Class A: West Seneca West vs. West Seneca East, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class D: Clymer/Sherman/Panama vs. Maple Grove, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA: Lancaster vs. Bennett, 5:30 p.m.

Class B: Cheektowaga vs. Pioneer, 8:30 p.m.