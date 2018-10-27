Hill Cumorah Pageant to stage its final performances in 2020

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Saturday that it will no longer stage the Hill Cumorah Pageant in Palmyra after 2020.

The dramatization of the Book of Mormon, which has attracted thousands every summer since 1937, is the church’s flagship pageant.

The announcement noted that church leaders reviewed all of their pageants and decided to devote their resources to programs that reach out to individuals and families through local churches.

Pageant president Neil Pitts said his staff supports the decision.

“We have had a wonderful 81 years,” he said, “and will focus on making the next two years an amazing experience for our cast, crew and audience.”

Next year’s pageant will be held July 12, 13 and 16 to 20.