High School Scoreboard /

Football

Friday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Francis 44, Timon 8

Saturday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Joe’s 27, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 6

Canisius 42, O’Hara 14

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

CLASS AA

Friday’s semifinals

Bennett 51, Orchard Park 27

Lancaster 21, Williamsville North 20

Finals

Friday, Nov. 2, at New Era Field

Bennett vs. Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Friday’s semifinals

West Seneca West 50, Starpoint 49

West Seneca East 30, Grand Island 13

Finals

Thursday, Nov. 1, at New Era Field

W. Seneca West vs. W. Seneca East, 8 p.m.

CLASS B

Friday’s semifinals

Cheektowaga 28, Albion 6

Pioneer 28, Fredonia 0

Finals

Friday, Nov. 2, at New Era Field

Cheektowaga vs. Pioneer, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Friday’s semifinal

Southwestern 45, Wilson 44

Satruday’s semifinal

Cleve-Hill 42, Randolph/Frewsburg 0

Finals

Thursday, Nov. 1, at New Era Field

Cleve-Hill vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

CLASS D

Friday’s semifinal

Maple Grove 38, Salamanca 7

Saturday’s semifinal

Cly./Sher./Pan. 27, Catt./Little Valley 0

Finals

Friday, Nov. 2, at New Era Field

Cly./Sher./Pan. vs. Maple Grove, 2:30 p.m.

CHUCK FUNKE MEMORIAL CLASSICS

Finals

Class B

Newfane 15, Medina/Lyndonville/ Barker 6

Canisius 42, Cardinal O’Hara 14

O’Hara 8 0 0 6 — 14

Canisius 7 7 21 7 — 42

C: Haqq 9 pass from Veilleux (Vandenberg kick)

OH: Hemphill 24 pass from C. Masters (Haynes pass from Masters)

C: Boyland 59 pass from Veilleux (Vandenberg kick)

C: Martin 15 interception return (Vandenberg kick)

C: Boyland 42 pass from Veilleux (Vandenberg kick)

C: Boyland 32 pass from Veilleux (Vandenberg kick)

C: Vendenberg 5 pass from Veilleux (Vandenberg kick)

OH: Hemphill 1 pass from A. Masters (pass failed)

St. Joe’s 27, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 6

St. Joe’s 14 7 0 6 — 27

SML 0 0 0 6 — 6

SJ: Scott 44 run (Murphy kick)

SJ: Wood 3 run (Murphy kick)

SJ: Brown 19 run (Murphy kick)

SJ: Scott 14 run (kick failed)

SM: Ratcliff 54 run (run failed)

Clymer/Sherman/Panama 27, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 0

Catt/LV 0 0 0 0 — 0

CSP 21 0 0 6 — 27

CSP: Hinsdale 1 run (run failed)

CSP: Ecklund 1 run (McClelland kick)

CSP: Ecklund 6 run (McClelland run)

CSP: Swabik 64 punt return (kick failed)

Boys soccer

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

IAC

Saturday’s championship

Park 3, Gow 0

P: Eman Majad 2g

CLASS AA

Saturday’s finals

Clarence 2, Lancaster 1

C: Jacob Gajewski, Taha Ahmed g each

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A1

A1-A2 Crossover

Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Tonawanda

2-Lew-Port (A2) vs. 2-Wmsv. East (A1)

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

CLASS A2

A1-A2 Crossover

Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Tonawanda

2-Lew-Port (A2) vs. 2-Wmsv. East (A1), 7:30 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

CLASS B1

B1-B2 Crossover

Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Tonawanda

2-Southwestern (B2) vs. 1-East Aurora (B1), 5 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS B2

B1-B2 Crossover

Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Tonawanda

2-Southwestern (B2) vs. 1-East Aurora (B1), 5 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Far West Regionals

Friday, Nov. 2, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sweet Home

Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

CLASS AA

Friday’s semifinals

3-Wmsv. North 2, 2-Orchard Pk 0

W: Lianna Van Sice g; Izzy Scanbella g

1-Clarence 3, 4-Frontier 0

C: Olivia Grande 2g

Finals

Monday, Oct. 29, at Wmsv. East

1-Clarence vs. 3-Wmsv. North, 6 p.m.

CLASS A1

Saturday’s finals

at Williamsville North

5-Wmsv. East 1, 3-Nia. Wheatfield 0

WE (12-4): Gretchen Beyer gwg

CLASS A2

Saturday’s finals

at Williamsville North

2-Lew-Port 0, 4-Amherst 0 (2OT)

Amherst wins on PK

A (11-5): Leah Shutts sho, 11 saves

Class A Championship

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Wmsv. North, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS B1

Saturday’s finals

at Williamsville East

7-Olean 3, 4-Albion 0

O (16-2): Justine Brooks 2g; Calista Heister g; Kayla O’Connor sho

CLASS B2

Saturday’s finals

at Williamsville East

2-All.-Limestone 6, 4-Fredonia 0

Class B Championship

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Wmsv. North, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday’s finals

at Eden

2-Maple Grove 2, 1-Portville 1

MG: Clare Crossley gwg

CLASS D

Saturday’s finals

at Eden

2-North Collins 3, 1-Franklinville 1

Girls volleyball

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

(all matches at 6 p.m. unless noted, at higher seed)

CLASS AA

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 30

4-Lockport at 1-Orchard Park

3-Wmsv. North at 2-Clarence

Finals

Sat., Nov. 3 at Daemen

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS A

Semifinals

Tuesday Oct. 30 at higher seed

4-Grand Island at 1-Niagara-Wheatfield, 6 p.m.

3-Wmsv. East at 2-Wmsv. South, 5 p.m.

Finals

Sat., Nov. 3 at Daemen

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS B-1

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29

4-City Honors at 1-East Aurora

7-Olean at 3-Lake Shore

Finals

Thurs., Nov. 1 at Daemen

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS B-2

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29 at higher seed

1-Alden vs. 5-Fredonia

3-Buffalo Arts vs. 2-Springville

Finals

Thurs., Nov. 1 at Daemen

Semifinal winners, TBA

Class B Crossover

Monday, Nov 5 at Daemen, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29 at higher seed

1-Olmstead vs. 4-Roy-Hart

2-Eden vs. 3-Akron

Finals

Thurs., Nov. 1 at Jamestown CC

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29 at higher seed

5-JFK at 1-Portville

3-Wilson at 2-Gowanda

Finals

Thurs., Nov. 1 at Jamestown CC

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class C Crossover

Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Jamestown CC, 6 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29 at higher seed

1-Chtq. Lake vs. 4-Catt./Little Valley, 6 p.m.

2-Cass. Valley vs. 3-Randoph

Finals: Nov. 5 at Jamestown CC, 8 p.m.

CLASS D-2

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29 at higher seed

5-Ellicottville at 1-North Collins

7-Pine Valley vs. 6-Sher/3-MG

Finals

Mon., Nov. 5 at Jamestown CC

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class D Crossover

Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Jamestown CC, 8 p.m.

Monsignor Martin quarterfinals

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29 at Cardinal O’Hara

1-St. Mary’s vs Nardin, 4 p.m.

2-Sacred Heart vs. 3-Mt. St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Finals

Thurs, Nov. 1 at Cardinal O’Hara

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Boys volleyball

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

(all matches 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at higher seed

5-Nia. Falls at 4-Wmsv. North

7-Lancaster at 2-Lockport

6-Orchard Park at 3-Clarence, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II-A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at higher seed

8-Hamburg at 1-Sweet Home

5-West Seneca West at 4-Wmsv. South

10-Kenmore East at 2-Grand Island

11-Nia. Wheatfield at 3-North Tonawanda

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 3 at Lackawanna

5-WSW/4-WS vs. 8-Ham./1-SH

10-KE/2-GI vs. 11-NW/3-NT

Finals

Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Lackawanna

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION II-B

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at higher seed

9-West Seneca East at 1-Eden

5-Iroquois at 4-Starpoint

7-East Aurora at 2-Lake Shore

6-Cheektowaga at 3-Maryvale

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 3 at Lackawanna

5-Iro./4-Star. vs. 9-WS/1-Eden

6-Chk./3-Mvl. vs. 7-EA/2-LS

Finals

Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Lackawanna

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Div II-A/II-B crossover final

Wed., Nov. 7 at Lackawanna, 5:30 p.m.

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Canisius

St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Canisius, 6 p.m.

St. Joe’s vs. St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Thurs, Nov. 1 at Cardinal O’Hara

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Cross country

ECIC Championships

at East Aurora High School

Boys winners

Teams: 1, Frontier 1:25:00.08; 2, Orchard Park 1;26:18.79; 3, Pioneer-Holland 1:26:28:27; 4, Lancaster 1:26:15.82; 5, East Aurora 1:27:18.14.

Individuals: 1, Joshua Peron (Frontier) 16:14.76; 2, Armani Merlino (Lancaster) 16:17.06; 3, Jack Heraty (Orchard Park) 16:51.56; 4, Bobby Adams (Alden) 16:52.74; 5, Jerad Hediger (Pioneer-Holland) 16:54.94.

Girls winners

Teams: 1, East Aurora 1:38:29.88; 2, West Seneca West 1:42:06.21; 3, Orchard Park 1:43:46.80; 4, Clarence 1;44:13.63; 5, Williamsville North 1:44:51.99.

Individuals: 1, Megan McLaughlin (East Aurora) 18:38.47; 2, Karis Ertel (East Aurora) 19:21.22; 3, Marin Bogulski (Orchard Park) 19:25.84; 4, Maya Lasker (Lancaster) 19:36.30; 5, Sonya Krezmien (Springville) 19:42.97.

Male Coach of the Year: Mary Doud (Pioneer/Holland)

Female Coach of the Year: Walt McLaughlan (East Aurora)

Niagara Frontier Championships

at Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island

Boys winners

Teams: 1, Lockport 31; 2, Lew-Port 33; 3, Niagara Falls 79; 4, Kenmore West 114; 5, Grand Island 126.

Individuals: 1, Andrew Perreault (Lew-Port) 16:36.4; 2, Jackson Doran (Lockport) 17:10.8; 3, Justin Pavan (Lew-Port) 17:11.0; 4, Owen White (Lockport); 5, Mathew Kifer (Niagara Falls) 17:31.4.

Girls winners

Teams: 1, Kenmore West 54; 2, Lockport 65; 3, Niagara-Wheatfield 67; 4, Niagara Falls 67; 5, Grand Island 91.

Individuals: 1, Sydney Nowicki (Lockport) 18:42.0; 2, Victoria Achtziger-Hughes (Niagara-Wheatfield) 20:33.0; 3, Julianna Bouton (Niagara Falls) 21:19.0; 4, Faith Caldwell (Grand Island) 21:21.0; 5, Lily Holden (Kenmore West) 21:32.0.

Niagara-Orleans Championships

at Lakeside Beach, Carlton

Boys winners

Teams: 1, Newfane 1:30:04; 2, Wilson 1:33:40; 3, Barker 1:34:47; 4, Akron 1:36:29; 5, Roy-Hart 1:37:44.

Individuals: 1, Austin Berkard (Newfane) 17:31.8; 2, Robert Stevenson (Newfane) 17:32.6; 3, Peter DiLorenzo (Barker) 17:41.8; 4, Casey Zuba (Akron) 17:43.1; 5, William Schwarzmueller (Wilson) 17:49.6.

Girls winners

Teams: 1, Newfane 1;44:28; 2, Akron 1:51:16; 3, Barker 1:51:39; 4, Albion 1:52:49; 5, Roy-Hart 2:09:07.

Individuals: 1, Kimberly Goerss (Newfane) 19:35.9; 2, Anna Rickard (Roy-Hart) 20:32.0; 3, Alanna Holman (Albion) 20:44.7; 4, Catalena Ersing (Newfane) 20:48.6; 5, Vanessa Burkard (Newfane) 21:10.8

Field hockey

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

Finals

Thursday, Nov. 1, at Wmsv. North

1-Wmsv. North vs. 2-Clarence, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Finals

Thursday, Nov. 1, at Wmsv. North

1-Iroquois vs. 2-Pioneer, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Finals

Thursday, Nov. 1, at Wmsv. North

1-Barker vs. 3-Eden 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Nichols 5, Gilmour (Ohio) 2

N (7-0-2): Robbie Nuchereno 47 saves