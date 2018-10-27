High School Football Roundup: Lancaster takes thriller over Will North

With a ticket to the Class AA championship on the line, neither Lancaster nor Williamsville North could afford to make a mistake.

As a result, fans were treated to a hard-fought game of football, where neither team gave much ground to the other. Despite the Spartans’ comeback attempts, it was the Legends who came on top, earning another trip to the Class AA championship.

After being down 14-0, North battled back to take a 20-14 lead into the fourth quarter. With 9:21 left, Lancaster’s Gianluca Fulciniti rumbled into the end zone and Lancaster’s tough defense closed out North. The Legends will face Bennett with the title on the line.

Class A

West Seneca East 30, Grand Island 13: Shaun Dolac led the Trojans to the Class A championship, rushing for four touchdowns, including a 79-yarder to help down the Vikings.

Class B

Cheektowaga 28, Albion 6: The Warriors earned their fifth straight trip to a Section VI championship game by downing the Purple Eagles. Keshone Beal led Cheektowaga with 137 yards passing and four touchdowns total, two passing and two rushing. They’ll face Pioneer for the championship.

Pioneer 28, Fredonia 0: Pioneer’s victory over the Hillbillies earns them a date with Cheektowaga in the Class B championship. Mike Rigerman was named the WDOE Playoff Player of the Game with 30 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 9 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Class C

Southwestern 45, Wilson 44: It all came down to a two point conversion for Wilson, which had battled back from a 35-20 hole late in the third quarter. Despite tying the game at 38 and forcing overtime, the Lakemen were unable to stop the Trojans from finding the end zone in overtime.

With one last gasp, Steve Frerichs found the end zone to pull Wilson within a point,

but was stopped at the goal line. Southwestern moves on to the Class C championship to face either Cleve Hill or Randolph/Akron, who play Saturday.

Monsignor Martin

St. Francis 44, Timon 8: Red Raiders’ quarterback Jacob Ritts only needed one half of work to do most of the damage against Timon, completing 9 of 12 passes for 270 yards and four

touchdowns.

Defensively, St. Francis was stellar, holding the Tigers to just 31 yards rushing and 101 yards passing. “We needed something like this at this stage,” said St. Francis coach Jerry Smith, who now turns his Raiders’ attention to a matchup with St. Joe’s next Saturday at 1 p.m. The Marauders defeated the Red Raiders 43-41 in their last meeting.