High School Extra: Orchard Park swimming dominates

Orchard Park won the Class A swimming championship in convincing fashion at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center at Erie Community College Friday.

The Quakers racked up 560 points, winning the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, as well as the 400 freestyle relay. Individually, freshman Isabella Mikulnek won the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.57. Sophomore Katherine Jones won the 50 freestyle, finishing with a time of 24.22.

In Class B action, Starpoint emerged as champion with a score of 315. Sophomore Allie Bashor won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly with times of 1:56.27 and 59.10, respectively.

Wrapping up Friday’s championships was Frewsburg, which won the Class C title with 346 points. Sophomore Madison Kramer won the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.79.

Timon blanks O’Hara

Bishop Timon-St. Jude punched its ticket to the MMHSAA Division B finals Friday, defeating Cardinal O’Hara 5-0 at Pierce Field.

Zach Haller and Ryan Cuddihy each scored for the Tigers (7-9), and goalkeeper Ryan Gall recorded the shutout.

The Tigers will face St. Mary’s of Lancaster Monday at Canisius College for the small school championship.

Nardin advances

It was a good day for Nardin athletics as the Gators advanced in the Monsignor Martin playoffs in both soccer and volleyball.

Nardin soccer overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Mt. Saint Mary, 2-1. Abby Molloy and Katie Kostelny each came away with a goal, with Molloy’s being the game winner.

On the hardwood, Amanda Chmiel and Hannah Obrochta led Nardin volleyball to a convincing win over Nichols, defeating the Vikings in three sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22. Chmiel had 12 kills and 3 blocks in the win, and Obrochta added 9 kills and 6 aces. Nardin now has the weekend to prepare for a semifinals match with St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Monday.

AA Girls soccer title game set

It’ll be Williamsville North and Clarence for the Class AA championship.

The Spartans earned their way to the title bout by way of a 2-0 victory over Orchard Park. Lianna Van Sice and Izzy Scanbella each scored for North.

The No. 1 seed Red Devils stomped Frontier, 3-0, to earn their shot. Olivia Grande led her team with two goals.

Williamsville North will have home field advantage, as the title match is scheduled to be played on their home turf Monday at 6 p.m.