HIGGINS, Bernard E.

HIGGINS - Bernard E. October 24, 2018; beloved husband of Tessal; devoted father of Wayne (Kathy), Bernadette (Diane Lagenor), Russell (Diane) and Bernard Jr. (Dorothy) Higgins; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 1-3 PM. Mr. Higgins was a member of the NYS National Guard, Hamburg American Legion Post 527 and a retiree of Conrail Railroad. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church, Monday at 9:30 AM. Share online condolences at buszkafuneralhome.com