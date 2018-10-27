HASSETT, Paul M.

HASSETT - Paul M. October 25, 2018. Beloved husband of Suellen M. Hassett (McCreary); loving father of Robert E. (Amy Gardener), of Arlington, VA, and Allison H. (Alexander) Wohl, of Bethesda, MD; dear grandfather of Thomas, Henry Hassett, Jacob, Benjamin, and Julian Wohl; loving brother of Joseph M. (Carol Melton), Dorothy Kavanaugh, Marie (Paul) Millen, and Kathleen (late Roger) Seibel; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 12:30 PM at St. Joseph's University Church. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or the Erie County Bar Association. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com