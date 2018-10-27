GALVIN, Kevin M.

GALVIN - Kevin M. October 25, 2018, at age 68. Beloved son of Marion (nee Gordon) and the late John Galvin, Sr.; dear brother of Patricia (Eli Newell) Morales, Karen (Angelo) Giancarlo, Kathleen (James) Owens, Deborah (Tony) Khoury, John (Andrea) Galvin, Jr., the late Timothy (Linda) Galvin and Maureen (Philip) Chew; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at West Ferry) where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canisius High School or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com