Clarence's Quinn Neelon battles Lancaster's Ben Walleshauser for the ball in the first half of the Section VI Class AA final on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Tonawanda.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Clarence's Jacob Gajewski battles Lancaster's Owen Adamec for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Clarence's Ross Showalter battles Lancaster's Ben Walleshauser for a head ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Clarence's Quinn Neelon battles Lancaster's Ross Showalter for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Clarence's Taha Ahmed battles Lancaster's Tyler Eisman for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olean player Alexis Gibbons gets ready to head a ball against Albion during the Section VI B1 soccer championships at Williamsville East High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean player Marina Miketish and Albionu2019s Brylie Hapeman chase a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Albion players bundle up on the bench during first half action against Olean.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean player Justine Brooks (10) is congratulated on her goal against Albion during the Section VI B1 soccer championships.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill's Aaron Wahler recovers a fumble in the third quarter of the Class C football semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Cheektowaga High School.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill's Aaron Wahler beats Randolph's Nolan Brink and Nick Marsh for a 70 yard touchdown in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill's Chris Diem beats Randolph's Brad Nelson for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Randolph's Nick Marsh rushes for a first down in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill celebrates after beating Randolph in the Class C football semifinals, 42-0.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield player Madison Evarts heads a ball against Williamsville East during the Section VI A1 soccer championships at Williamsville North High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East player Emma Scalione and Niagara Wheatfieldu2019s Marissa Zarcone.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East player Madeline Olsen and Niagara Wheatfieldu2019s Madison Evarts battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East player Simone Brock congratulates Gretchen Beyer on her goal against Niagara Wheatfield during the Section VI A1 soccer championships.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East players celebrate Gretchen Beyeru2019s goal against Niagara Wheatfield.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East players and coaches celebrate a 1-0 victory against Niagara Wheatfield.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West defenders recover a Starpoint fumble during first half action at West Seneca West High School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Starpoint quarterback Aaron Chase throws against West Seneca West.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West running back John Speyer scores his first touchdown against Starpoint.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West running back John Speyer runs for an 89 yard touchdown against Starpoint.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Starpoint receiver Max Bowden catches a touchdown pass against West Seneca West.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West quarterback Maurice Robertson throws against Starpoint during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Elle Holland from Springville Griffith Institute swims the backstroke during the 200 Yard Medley Relay at the Section VI Class C Swimming Championships at the Burt Flickinger Center on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Madison Kramer from Frewsburg swims the breast stroke to victory during the Girls 200 Yard IM at the Section VI Class C Swimming Championships.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Katja Kranzo from Southwestern swims the butterfly during the 200 Yard Medley Relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Madison Kramer from Frewsburg swims the freestyle to victory in the Girls 200 Yard IM.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Jack Sharp throws a pass in the first half of their game on Friday, Oct. 26.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Archie Bartolotti scores a touchdown over Bennett's Devotie Pompey and Nukahri Pompey in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bennett's Devotie scores on the two point conversion against Orchard Park's Jalen Askin in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bennett's Nukahri Fundertburk tackles Orchard Park's Michael Pataky in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bennett's Aaron Smith rushes for a first down over Orchard Park's Cayden Collins.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bennett's Djae Perry rushes for a first down over Orchard Park's Archie Bartolotti and Jacob Shul.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bennett's Aaron Smith dives into the end zone for a touchdown over Orchard Park's Cayden Collins.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ellicottville's Jack Snyder battles North Collins' David Gullo for the ball in the first half of their game on Friday, Oct. 26.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ellicottville's Adrian DeOrbe battles North Collins for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ellicottville's Adrian DeOrbe battles North Collins AJ Puntillo for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ellicottville's Brennan Finn heads the ball past North Collins' AJ Puntillo for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ellicottville's Mike McGuire battles North Collins' Ryan Gaglione for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ellicottville's Jack Snyder battles North Collins' David Gullo for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South player Andy Loomis controls a loose ball against Lewiston Porter during first half action of the Class A1 Championship at Tonawanda high school on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston Porter player Roberto Mele is grabbed by Williamsville Southu2019s Guillermo Freeburg during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston Porter player Jake Westadt celebrates his goal against Williamsville South.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston Porter player Andrew Perrault celebrates his goal with teammates against Williamsville South.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lafayette players stand for the national anthem prior to playing Southwestern for the Class B2 Championship at Tonawanda High School on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern player McKay Young walks with his jersey over his head after missing a shot against Lafayette.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern player Justin Mooris helps Lafayette player Kibram Gebrekidoud up during the Class B2 Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The start of the girls Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cecelia Favorito of City Honors wins the girls Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olmsted's girls from left to right Brianna Grine, Angelina Sutton, Chloe Fuller, Daisy Holden, Meena Rose, Miquela Hunter and coach Kaitlin States won the girls Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships at the Rose Garden at Delaware Park on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The start of the boys Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships at the Rose Garden at Delaware Park on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans take photos of the boys Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Hutch Tech's Sembel Koshi wins the boys Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Hutch Tech's runner from left to right: Sembel Koshi, Ibrahim Mgaza, Martin Espinal, Aaron Jones, Amen Alarefi, Alhagie Sesay, Mykiel Lee and coach Dave Sardo win the boys team Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships at the Rose Garden at Delaware Park on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans cheer on their teams during the Buffalo Public Schools All-High Cross-Country Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Randolph player Tyler Rosengren heads a ball away from Westfield/Brocton during second half action on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Pioneer High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Randolph player Kaleb Steward controls a ball against Westfield/Brocton during second half action on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Pioneer High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Randolph player Kaleb Steward and Westfield/Brocton's Carter Peet battle for a ball on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Pioneer High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Randolph player Bryson Rozler and Matthew Schultz of Westfield/Brocton battle for a loose ball on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Pioneer High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Randolph player Kaleb Steward celebrates his overtime goal against Westfield/Brocton on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Pioneer High School.
