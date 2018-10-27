Episcopal dioceses, in new partnership, agree to share a bishop

The Episcopal Dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania officially approved a partnership Saturday at their diocesan convention in Niagara Falls. In a news release, the Western New York diocese reported that they agreed to share a bishop and diocesan staff for the next five years.

The convention also elected Right Rev. Sean Rowe, bishop of Northwestern Pennsylvania, to a five-year term as provisional bishop of Western New York, succeeding Bishop William Franklin. Franklin, who has led the diocese since 2011, will retire in April.

Rowe will have offices in the Town of Tonawanda and Erie, Pa. Elected officials in both dioceses will continue in their positions. Each diocese will maintain its own cathedral and send separate delegations to the church’s general convention in 2021.