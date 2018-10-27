Cuomo orders increase in patrols around Jewish centers, synagogues

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered State Police to increase patrols around Jewish centers and houses of worship across the state Saturday following the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The extra patrols were ordered "as a precaution," Cuomo said in a tweeted statement.

"New York grieves for those who were killed and prays for those who were injured in this heinous anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh," he said. "As a nation we must stand together and stand against the corrosive and destructive forces of hate in all of its forms."

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo told its members through Facebook the center has "taken extra steps with Amherst and Buffalo police to monitor our facilities."