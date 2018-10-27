CRYER, John W., III "Trey"

Died October 13, 2018 of Delray Beach, FL. Survived by his beloved life partner Laura Kelley; his cherished children Michael (Deborah) Cryer, John Cryer, Melyssa (Michael) Gaw, and Helene (Robbie) Nickerson; his sister Beverly (Rick)Brewer and brother Arthur (Elaine) Cryer; and eleven grandchildren. Born in Buffalo, NY, Trey attended Nichols School and St. Lawrence University, and served in the US Marine Corps. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on November 3rd at 11 am at the Unity of Delray Beach Church.