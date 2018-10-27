Colleges: ECC clinches Region III football title, Bengals fall to Morrisville

Erie Community College rallied from a 9-3 halftime deficit to defeat Hudson Valley CC, 28-9, on Saturday in Troy and clinch the NJCAA Region III football championship. The Kats had defeated HVCC, 48-14, in Orchard Park earlier in the season.

A 24-yard field goal by Jack Hayes (Niagara Wheatfield) was the only scoring for the Kats in the first half while 5-foot-6, 120-pound Nathan Fankhanel of the home team kicked successfully from 23, 20 and 25 yards.

Quarterback Jack Edwards ran 4 yards for the Kats’ go-ahead score in the third quarter. Later in the period he connected with Che’Kore Moore (Niagara Falls) on a 36-yard pass play.

A 34-yard interception return by Marvin Appleberry and a 2-yard run by Brandon Yax (Iroquois) finished the day scoring ECC (6-2)

ECC will complete its regular season schedule with home games against Monroe College at noon on Saturday and a noon home game against Nassau CC on Nov. 10.

Buffalo State’s struggles continued with a 38-14 home loss to Morrisville State an opponent the Bengals had lost to only once in nine previous meetings since 2006. The Bengals are 1-7 overall, 1-4 in Empire 9 Conference

The visiting Mustangs (4-3, 3-2 Empire 8) built a 24-0 halftime advantage with the help of interception returns for touchdowns by Mike Bodnar for 45 yards and Sadeeq Nathaniel for 52 yards. Three of the first five Buffalo State pass attempts ended up as interceptions.

The Bengal’ first touchdown came in the third quarter when Jordan Evert (Kenmore West) blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. The other score was a 5-yard run by Martin Bailey (Kenmore West) in the fourth quarter.

Morrisville outgained the Bengals, 335-263 had no turnovers to the home team’s four.

Gino Bonagura led the Bengals defense with 18 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Devin Delmont (St. Francis) added nine tackles with one for loss.

Clarkson icers top Canisius

Clarkson goals by Josh Dunne and Devin Brosseau in the second period senT the Golden Knights on their way to a 4-1 nonconference hockey victory over Canisius Saturday night at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

After a scoreless first period, the first of two goals by Dunne got Clarkson started against Canisius goalie Blake Weyrick.

Defenseman Jimmy Mazza got Canisius back into it with a power-play goal with 1:41 left in the second period. Grant Stief and Matt Meyer assisted.

Clarkson got some insurance when Dunne scored at 11:21 of the third period. An empty-net tally by Haralds Elge of the Knights ended the scoring with 1:15 left.

Weyrich made 17 saves for Canisius (2-3). Jake Kielly had 15 for Clarkson (3-2).

Boyar sets Daemen goals mark

Junior Jamie Boyar (Williamsville South) struck for two goals within a span of 44 seconds late in the game to set a Daemen College record for goals in a season (20) in the Wildcats’ 6-0 nonconference win over Chestnut Hill (Pa.). Boyar entered the game one shy of the Daemen record of 19 by Kim Walker in 2005. Next for Daemen will be a first-round ECC tournament game on Tuesday at the No. 1 seed Bridgeport.

Wildcats clinch top seed in volleyball

Daemen’s women’s volleyball clinched the No. 1 seed for the ECC championships by sweeping three sets from Molloy College, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-19, at Lumsden Gymnasium. Molloy, the defending ECC champion was ranked third and Daemen seventh in the most recent NCAA Division II East Poll.

Sophomore outside hitter Allison Post led the way with 13 kills and nine digs for the Wildcats.

Griffs' Quinn second in MAAC run

Canisius senior Siobhan Quinn finished second behind Iona’s Egle Morenaite in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships in Loudonville. Quinn’s time was 21-32, 21 seconds behind the winner. The Canisius women finished fifth as a team.

Junior Nick Neamtu led the Griffs men to a seventh place. Neamtu received All-MAAC honors for finishing ninth in 25:39 for the 8K run. Iona won its 28th consecutive MAAC men’s championship.