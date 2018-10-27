Celebration marks opening of Buffalo's Reading Park on Sunday

Buffalo’s new Reading Park opens Sunday with a fun and free family event.

The celebration will be held outside from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Central Library Branch at 1 Lafayette Square.

There will be a children’s petting zoo from Jeffers Farm, performances by hip-hop dancers Differential Flava Crew, Hula Hoop master Benjamin Berry and poets from Just Buffalo Literary Center.

The entertainment also includes live Latin and R&B music and a children's costume parade that begins at 3 p.m.

The activities will move indoors if it rains.

Buffalo's Reading Park is a partnership between several entities, including the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place, Just Buffalo Literary Center, WNY Book Arts Center, Visit Buffalo Niagara, Plurality Press and Albright-Knox Art Gallery.