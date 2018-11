CAVALLI, Etienne

CAVALLI - Etienne October 24, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY; beloved husband of Veronique (nee Jakimow) Cavalli; dearest father of Stephan (Jean Shaffer) Cavalli, Jeannine (Ronald) Cardinale and Claudine (David) Izydorczak; grandfather of Carin (Herbert) Cardinale-Perkins, Christy (Kevin Daugherty) Cardinale, Emily and Cecilia Izydorczak; great-grandfather of Tyler Perkins. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Sunday from 4-8 PM. Prayers Monday at 8:45, with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM.