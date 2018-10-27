Cash stolen from two businesses in Town of Newfane
Deputies are investigating the thefts of cash from two businesses in the Town of Newfane recently, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A burglar broke into the Slippery Sinker Bait and Tackle Shop, 5780 W. Main St., Olcott, overnight Wednesday and stole a cash register drawer containing about $80. The intruder pried open a main door, breaking a deadbolt lock and splintering the door frame. Nothing else was disturbed, officers said.
Another cashbox, this one containing $40 to $60, was taken from a self-serve ice sales business on Lockport-Olcott Road between Oct. 19 and 20, according to the sheriff’s office. The owner told deputies that the box was removed from a wooden pole where it was kept on the side of a barn.
Share this article