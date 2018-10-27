Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's Games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Backup goalie Saros already has 26 career wins at age 23. (1)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Improved to 5-0 on the road with impressive win in Winnipeg. (2)

3. Colorado Avalanche. Rantanen-MacKinnon are 1-2 in league in scoring. (8)

4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos away from Kucherov, playing right wing instead of center. (4)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Great idea for NBCSN cameras to visit the True North, one of NHL's great scenes. (6)

6. Boston Bruins. Halak at 1.43/.945 after shutout of Flyers. (5)

7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby pushed all the buttons on PlayStation controller for OT winner in Edmonton. (12)

There are no words to describe this @EASPORTSNHL OT winner from Sid the Kid. pic.twitter.com/KyJf7ThW8u — NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2018

8. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane first Hawk with nine goals in opening 10 games since Roenick in '93. (13)

9. Carolina Hurricanes. Went 5-3-1 as nine of first 10 decided by one or two goals. (3)

10. Minnesota Wild. Off to 5-2-2 start with no one really noticing. (18)

11. Washington Capitals. Bettman says "clear and convincing evidence" to uphold Wilson's 20-game ban. (14)

12. San Jose Sharks. Followed massive win in Nashville with shootout loss in Carolina. (17)

13. Vancouver Canucks. Stunner to see them atop Pacific 10 games into the season after shootout win in Vegas. (16)

14. Columbus Blue Jackets. Huge concern as Bobrovsky (2-4, 3.87/.872) is off to terrible start. (11)

15. Buffalo Sabres. Dahlin's priceless comment on seeing Lakers-Rockets squabble: "It was just one punch, so it wasn’t a really good fight". (24)

16. Montreal Canadiens. Sabres never caught up to dangerous Domi. (7)

17. Dallas Stars. Hit weekend tied with Jets for NHL lead with five home wins. (23)

18. Vegas Golden Knights. Seems odd to hand Schmidt six-year, $35.7 extension in middle of PED suspension. (20)

19. Anaheim Ducks. Four straight losses and it's a shooting gallery on the goalies. (3)

20. New Jersey Devils. Hit 0-2-1 skid with 14 goals against after 4-0 start. (9)

21. Edmonton Oilers. Poor Ryan Strome. Crosby puts him on the wrong side of highlight tapes forever. (22)

22. Ottawa Senators. Duchene scores twice in return to Colorado. (19)

23. Calgary Flames. Rugged back-to-back: At Toronto Monday night before meeting Sabres here Tuesday. (15)

24. New York Islanders. Good call: Moved Tavares' return game with Leafs from Barclays to renovated Nassau Coliseum. (21)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. Annual goaltending issues: Forty goals against in first 10 games. (25)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Return of Galchenyuk big key to win in Columbus. (30)

27. Florida Panthers. Tough task to face Laine-led Jets twice in Finland. (28)

28. St. Louis Blues. Defense resting: Already three losses when scoring four or more goals. (29)

29. New York Rangers. Sabres arrive next Sunday in Blueshirts' first home game off West Coast trip. (27)

30. Los Angeles Kings. GM Blake had his say in locker room after drubbing by Sabres. (26)

31. Detroit Red Wings. Vanek with two goals and minus-9 rating in first 10 games. (31)