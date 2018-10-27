The Wraparound: Blue Jackets 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Artemi Panarin's second goal of the game, a laser to the top corner of the net just 31 seconds into overtime, gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night in Nationwide Arena.

The Sabres (6-4-1) saw their three-game winning streak snapped and lost out on their bid for their first four-gamer since 2014. They have had seven three-game runs since then -- and have lost all seven games when trying to get win No. 4.

Cam Atkinson's two goals in a 31-second span late in the second period snapped a tie and had put the Blue Jackets into a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes but the Sabres rallied.

At 2:32 of the third, Jason Pominville scored his fifth goal of the season by pulling the puck to his forehand and beating Joonas Korpisalo after a no-look back pass to the slot by Jack Eichel. At 4:30, rookie Casey Mittelstadt got his first of the season and second in the NHL by banging in a loose puck just to Korpisalo's right.

Big numbers: The Sabres had a 38-37 edge in shots in the wide-open affair, The Sabres outshot Columbus, 17-12, in the first period but the Blue Jackets turned the tide in the second, 16-8. The Sabres bounced back with a 13-7 edge in the third.

Working OT: It was Buffalo's first overtime game of the season, leaving the Dallas Stars as the NHL's only team not to play one. The Sabres went past 60 minutes for the first time in 23 games dating to last season, their longest stretch since a 30-gamer during the 1979-80 campaign.

Quick strikes: Atkinson gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 16:42 of the second period, convering a Riley Nash pass on a 2-on-1 break after a turnonver by Jake McCabe in the Buffalo zone. Atkinson made it 4-2 at 17:13 on another odd-man rush, taking a Nick Foligno pass and beating Linus Ullmark between the legs after a pinch by Casey Nelson that wasn't covered by forward Casey Mittelstadt.

Soft in the middle: The Sabres gave up all three goals in the second period as they were outshot, 16-8, in the period. Panarin pulled the Jackets into a 2-2 tie at 1:34, taking a Pierre-Luc Dubois feed and beating Ullmark with a one-timer from the left circle.

Middle magic: The Blue Jackets scored three goals in the second period for the second straight game. They did likewise in Thursday's 7-4 win at St. Louis.

Quick start: The Sabres had the game's first five shots on goal and its first six shot attempts over the first 1:59 of play. They opened the scoring at 1:38 when Kyle Okposo jammed in a pass from Tage Thompson to convert a 2-on-1 break. It was Thompson's first point as a Sabre.

Big stops: Korpisalo improved to 4-0 on the season. He made three saves, two on Patrik Berglund, shortly after the Okposo goal to keep Buffalo from grabbing a quick 2-0 lead. He also stopped Jack Eichel on a semi breakaway just before the second-period buzzer.

Getting even: The Blue Jackets made it 1-1 at 8:37 of the first period on Dubois' laser from the right circle that was set up by a Panarin feed.

Up Next: The Sabres are off Sunday and return to practice Monday. They host Calgary in KeyBank Center on Tuesday in their final game of October.