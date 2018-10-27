Rob Gronkowski on MNF in Buffalo: 'It's going to be nuts'

After missing last week's game against the Chicago Bears with back issues, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkoswki said Saturday that he will make the trip to Buffalo for Monday night's game against the Bills.

"I feel good," Gronkowski, the Western New York native, told New England reporters.

Gronkowski took part in practice on a limited basis for the third consecutive day. He said he was taking things "one step at a time," but he feels better than he did last week. "I'm doing whatever I need to do to get back on the field.”

"I have been taking steps every single day forward," Gronkowski said. "That is all I can ask for, taking steps every day forward ... to get better."

Gronkowski also said he expects a raucous environment. Monday Night Football is back in Buffalo for the first time in 10 years.

“It’s going to be nuts," he said. "I’m from Buffalo, they’re going to be starting early... it’s going to be popping. Straight popping.”

In other injury news, Patriots running back Sony Michel returned to practice Saturday after missing the beginning of the week. Michel suffered a knee injury in last week's game against the Bears.