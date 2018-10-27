Share this article

(Derek Gee/News file photo)

Buffalo bank robbery suspect arrested

A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with robbing an M&T Bank after several people who knew him identified him to Buffalo and Cheektowaga police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the past year, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Vincent Gibson, 37, was arrested and charged with bank robbery and other charges associated with the Sept. 11, 2017,  robbery of the branch at 1300 Jefferson Ave.  Investigators said Gibson entered the bank and passed the teller a note that read, "All $100 $50 No die [sic] Packs Quiet Don't Make a Sense [sic]"

Gibson was initially identified by an acquaintance last October who overheard Gibson telling a friend of the robbery. He was subsequently identified by individuals in January and October of this year. Gibson is also accused of threatening one of the people who associated him with the robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

