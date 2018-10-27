[BN] Blitz newsletter: Awaiting number retirement, Thurman Thomas expresses his Buffalove

Thurman Thomas is one of eight Buffalo Bills players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Monday night he'll join an even more exclusive group when his No. 34 gets retired, a distinction only Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith have received from the Bills.

“I could put it over the Hall of Fame," Thomas told Vic Carucci for this week's One-on-One coverage Q&A. "I mean, it's that big of an honor knowing that, even though nobody has worn my jersey after 18 years, it’s officially written in stone that it will never be issued again as long as the Buffalo Bills are around."

The recognition is especially meaningful for Thomas because it's happening in Western New York.

"This is a community that I grew up in as a man," Thomas said. "I know all parts of this entire community. Three out of my four kids were born here, and they love it here. I’ve got family here. This is just a perfect fit for me.

"I like being involved in the community. I like doing things, outside of football, in the community – with the mayor, when the governor comes to town. They call me to come to things and I like that because it gives me an opportunity to see what’s going on and be a little bit more involved in the community here and watch the teams turn around. Hopefully, I'll be here one of these days when the Bills and the Sabres win the championship."

