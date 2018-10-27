BLERSCH, Francis X.

BLERSCH - Francis X. October 24, 2018, age 56, beloved son of the late George and Gertrude (nee Bernhard) Blersch; dear brother of George (Loli) Blersch, Rosemary (late Donald) Spencer, Sr. Mary Christa Blersch, O.S.F., Elizabeth Blersch, Martin (Bonita) Blersch, Peter Blersch, Marie (Melvyn) Hedges, James Blersch, John (Christine) Blersch, Ann (David) Melamed, Mary (Thomas) Kohler, Barbara (Paul) Anderson, Joseph Blersch and the late Ethel Spisiak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Francis' memory to the Cantalician Center for Learning, 2039 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY 14043.