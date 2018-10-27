BLARR, William L.

BLARR - William L. October 24, 2018, at the age of 95, beloved husband of 71 years to the late Marjorie M. (nee Schultz); devoted father of Beverly (late Michael) Tomaka, Gail (Jay) Rizzo and William J. (Patricia) Blarr; cherished grandfather of Amy (Craig) Kornacki, Kevin (Julia) Tomaka, Jennifer (Chris) Rizzo-Choi, Jason Rizzo, Sarah (Dan) Blarr-Michalek, Benjamin Blarr; and great-grandfather of six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Fredrick (late Edith), Jacolyn (late Raymond) Darcy, and the late Jean (Donald) Godden, Raymond and Lawrence; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem). A Funeral Service will be held on Monday from St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 81 Burke Dr., Buffalo, NY 14215 at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com