October 22, 2018; wife of Kevin; mother of Leah Bailey (Shawn) Lokhandwala; grandmother of Chase, Xander, Sire Lokhandwala, Kaitlyn, Kylee and Koletin Sanders; sister of Dana (Becky), Deborah Campagna and the late David and Douglas Ash; aunt of Audrey Ash, Mia Campagna and David Ash; friend of Ginny Pizzuto, Tom Brodfuehrer and Johnny Pike. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be private.