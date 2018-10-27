High School Extra (Oct. 27): It's Peron's turn to triumph as Frontier runners take ECIC Division I crown

Josh Peron of Frontier and Armani Merlino of Lancaster along with Cardinal O’Hara’s Tommy Appenheimer have been among the best boys cross country runners in Western New York all season.

Peron won the Lakeshore Sunset Stampede. Merlino the West Seneca West invitational and the Alden Bulldog Stampede.

Merlino was second, Peron fourth in the East Aurora Invitational. Merlino was second and Peron third in the Red Dragon Invitational at Bemus Point.

Saturday, it was Peron’s turn. The Frontier sophomore won the ECIC championship in East Aurora, covering the 3.1 mile course in 16:14.76. Merlino was second in 16:17.06.

Led by Peron and a seventh-place overall finish by Connor O’Brien and a 14th by Joey Groth, the Frontier Falcons took the Division 1 team title with 90 points. Orchard Park was second with 103.

Boys division champions were: 1-Peron (Frontier); 2-Jerad Hediger (Pioneer-Holland); 3- Ely Personius (Amherst); 4-Bobby Adams (Alden). Team champions were: 1-Frontier; 2-Pioneer-Holland; 3-East Aurora; 4-Alden.

Megan McLaughlin first in girls race

Freshman Megan McLaughlin of East Aurora was the ECIC girls individual winner in 18:38.47. McLaughlin’s teammate Karis Ertel was second in 19:21.22 as the Blue Devils captured the overall team title with 42 points. East Aurora had six runners finish in the top 24 to easily outdistance second-place West Seneca West’s 98 points for the overall team title.

Girls division championsn were: 1-Marin Bogulski (Orchard Park) 2-Kayla Schmidt (Williamsville South); 3-Megan McLaughlin (East Aurora) and Sonya Krezmien (Springville). Team champions were 1-West Seneca West; 2-Hamburg; 3-East Aurora; 4-Alden.

Perreault, Nowicki win in NFL meet

Senior Andrew Perreault of Lew-Port and sophomore Sydney Nowicki of Lockport were the individual winners in the Niagara Frontier League cross country meet at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island.

Perreault led the Lancers to second place in the team scoring, winning in 16:36.4. Sophomore Jackson Doran came in second as the first of four Lions runners in the top ten. That enabled Lockport to edge Lew-Port for the boys team title, 31-33. Lockport runners finished 2-4-6-8.

Nowicki won her race in 18:42.0, nearly two minutes faster than junior Victoria Achtziger-Hughes of Niagara Wheatfield, who crossed the line next.

A fifth by Lily Holden, sixth by Madeline Frank and eighth by Karleigh Zack led Kenmore West to the girls team title with 54 points. Lockport was next with 65 points.

Newfane wins in N-O boys and girls races

Austin Burkard (17:31.8) and Robert Stevenson (12:32.6) of Newfane finished 1-2 in the Niagara Orleans League run at Lakeside Beach in Waterport and paced the Panthers to the team championship with 28 points.

Led by Kimberly Goerss, who finished first in 19:35.9, Newfane placed six runners in the first nine finishers to also win the girls team title with 25 points.

Hollins, OP doubles advance in state tennis

Jesse Hollins of Orchard Park won her first singles match in the State Public Schools Girls Tennis Championships in Latham and the Orchard Park doubles team of Madigan Humiston and Zoe Watson were through to the quarterfinals of the doubles.

No. 3 seed Hollins defeated Jalynn Balleste of Section IX-Washingtonville, 6-4, 6-1, and will next face No. 6 Caliste Sha (VIII-Friends) in the quarterfinals today.

Madigan-Watson, seeded sixth, won defeated IV-Ithaca team of Adele Giovannoni and Kelsea Mitchell, 6-2, 6-0, then topped Katrina Setchenkov and Assijah Virjee of II-Guilderland, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. They face No. 3 seed Ellie and Alyssa Margolin of I-Byram Hills in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Kiersten Brown of Grand Island and Jaiden McKee of Lancaster won their first consolation bracket matches after and losing in the first round of the main singles bracket. McKee fell to Thea Rabman of VIII-Port Washington before losing, 3-6, 8-7, 6-4, in one of only two matches on Saturday that went to three sets.

Park tops Gow for IAC boys soccer title

Freshman Emeka Wajed scored twice and junior Sebastian Molina had a goal as Park School topped defending champion Gow, 3-0, in the Independent Athletic Conference championship game on Pierce Field at Mulroy Park. Freshmen Ben Maxian and Chris Williams shared the shutout in goal for coach Sean Leggio’s Pioneers, who will be the fifth seed in the state independent schools playoffs in the New York City area on Wednesday.