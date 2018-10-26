White's Baby & Teen Furniture will close after nearly 80 years

A Kenmore Avenue children's furniture store, in business since 1939, will close after the holidays.

"After nearly 80 years in business, and considerable thought, we have decided it is time to retire and close our business in order to spend more time with our families," reads a statement on the company's website.

"We have seen and weathered many changes in business and in Buffalo. We appreciate the continued support from the community all these years," it reads.

In addition to baby and teen furniture, the store contains three floors filled with baby strollers, car seats, bedding, playpens, baby clothing, bonnets and christening apparel. The retirement sale is offering discounts from 10 percent to 70 percent.

No official closing date has been set.