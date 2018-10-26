Video shows great views of LaSalle Park and a look at what it might become

What will the redesigned LaSalle Park look like?

Here's a video that has plenty of ideas, and might get you fired up about them.

It's something of a hype video, just like the ones shown in arenas before professional sports events. It was shown during last week's announcement by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation that it would donate $50 million to turn LaSalle Park on Buffalo's Lower West Side into a signature park.

"Imagine LaSalle" was an initiative this past summer which included a group of community members provided feedback about the park and visiting impressive public parks in Chicago, Cincinnati and New York.

The 7 ½-minute video includes views of LaSalle Park and it documents the committee's out-of-town trips with a great look at other public spaces which could likely inspire ideas for Buffalo's new park.

It's got drone video, interviews delivered in tasty sound bites, dramatic music and sound and a big finish.

There is a ton of additional information about Imagine LaSalle's analysis and possibilities, including a 72-page report, at its website, housed by the University at Buffalo's Regional Institute, an Imagine LaSalle partner which is part of UB's School of Architecture and Planning.