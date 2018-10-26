Tops installs drug disposal bins at 20 locations

Tops Markets has installed disposal bins in the pharmacy departments at 20 of its stores where shoppers can dispose of prescription medications.

Tops worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration for approval. The bins are clearly marked and locked.

Proper disposal keeps drugs from being dumped into the public water supply, and out of the hands of people with drug addictions. The installation of the bins coincides with the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day, celebrated Saturday.

Drugs can be placed anonymously in boxes at:

7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls

3500 Main St., Amherst

3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

425 Niagara St.

5175 Broadway, Depew

700 Thruway Plaza Drive, Cheektowaga

2401 W. State St., Olean

2000 Washington St., Jamestown

1460 South Park Ave.

890 Young St., Tonawanda

2101 Elmwood Ave.

658 W. Main St., Arcade

390 W. Main St., Batavia

1275 Jefferson Ave.

3955 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk

There are additional locations in Syracuse, Greece, Dansville and Bath.