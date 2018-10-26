Tops installs drug disposal bins at 20 locations
Tops Markets has installed disposal bins in the pharmacy departments at 20 of its stores where shoppers can dispose of prescription medications.
Tops worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration for approval. The bins are clearly marked and locked.
Proper disposal keeps drugs from being dumped into the public water supply, and out of the hands of people with drug addictions. The installation of the bins coincides with the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day, celebrated Saturday.
Drugs can be placed anonymously in boxes at:
- 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls
- 3500 Main St., Amherst
- 3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
- 425 Niagara St.
- 5175 Broadway, Depew
- 700 Thruway Plaza Drive, Cheektowaga
- 2401 W. State St., Olean
- 2000 Washington St., Jamestown
- 1460 South Park Ave.
- 890 Young St., Tonawanda
- 2101 Elmwood Ave.
- 658 W. Main St., Arcade
- 390 W. Main St., Batavia
- 1275 Jefferson Ave.
- 3955 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk
There are additional locations in Syracuse, Greece, Dansville and Bath.
