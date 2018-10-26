Third Buffalo State dorm robbery suspect arrested, 3 students charged with selling pot

A third suspect in a recent robbery at a SUNY Buffalo State residence hall has been arrested, university police announced Friday.

He was identified as Eric Scaife, 19, of Buffalo. Like two other Buffalo teenagers previously arrested in connection with two recent robberies at Buffalo State dorms, college officials said Scaife was not a student.

The college also announced Friday that three students who were the victims of the robberies were arrested for selling marijuana. Alex Velez-Candelari, 22, of Schenectady was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal sale of marijuana. Two 18-year-olds from New York City were charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana.

"All three students have been removed from the residence halls and assigned to the student judicial system," school officials said.

Prior to the arrests, authorities executed a search warrant at the home of one of the robbery suspects and seized two guns, including one investigators believe was used during a robbery reported in Tower 4 on Oct. 18. The other robbery on Oct. 23 was reported in Porter Hall and was described as a strong-arm robbery.

College police worked with the Buffalo and Amherst police departments, the District Attorney's office and the Erie County Crime Analysis Center on the investigations. They asked anyone with information about the Porter Hall robbery during which two people, accompanied by three others, are accused of robbing two students to call (716) 878-6333 or the UPD anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.