Sinclairville man arrested on assault charge after alleged domestic incident

A Chautauqua County man was arrested on assault and other charges after he allegedly choked a woman and damaged her vehicle with an ax, according to State Police.

Richard Banach II, 39, of Sinclairville, was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief, State Police said.

Troopers and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the alleged incident Wednesday.

The victim had visible injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, according to State Police.

Police said Banach fled the scene prior to officers' arrival, but was located later in the day by troopers and placed under arrest.

Banach was arraigned in Charlotte Town Court and held in Chautauqua County Jail, troopers said.