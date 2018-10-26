Saturday's top scholastic football games

Randolph/Frewsburg Cardinals (6-2) at Cleveland Hill Golden Eagles (7-1), 2 p.m. at Cheektowaga High School. The drive for three is within reach for Cleveland Hill, but Randolph/Frewsburg won’t be an easy out.

Though now merged with Frewsburg due to numbers, Randolph is still one of all-time programs in New York, having won five state titles – which is tied for second most all-time behind Aquinas’ seven.

Even though they were shorthanded last weekend in the quarterfinals, the Cardinals still advanced to this round. Quarterback Tyler Hind missed the game as did top running backs Deter Miinte and Nick Marsh. According to the Olean Times Herald, Miinte and Marsh should be in the lineup but Hind is out. Cardinals’ big, physical offensive line could be the best the Eagles have faced this season.

Cleve Hill, the two-time defending Section VI Class C champion, had no problem dispatching Chautauqua Lake/Westfield, 32-6. Aaron Wahler rushed 13 times for 207 yards and finished with four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles.

Cleve Hill must protect the ball and be sound against option plays if it wants to advance to next week’s final at New Era Field.

It's believed to be the first time since 1992 the teams will meet in the postseason. Randolph won that clash, which was the Class C-2 final.

Section VI playoff schedule also includes:

Catt./Little Valley Timberwolves (1-7) at Clymer/Sherman/Panama (8-0), 1:30 p.m. at Sherman. State’s top-ranked Class D team faces the Timberwolves for the third time. CSP routed them 40-0 last week and also earned a 54-12 decision in September. CSP has outscored its foes 340-83. Derek Eklund leads CSP with 732 rushing yards and has 12 TDs. Quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale has passed for 14 touchdowns and 1,202 yards – completing 65.9 percent of his attempts.

Championship week

The Section VI finals are Thursday and Friday at New Era Field.

Thursday’s doubleheader opens with the Class C final at 5 p.m. The Class A championship follows at 8. The tournament concludes Friday with a tripleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the Class D title game. The Class AA final is the middle game and slated to start at 5:30 p.m. The Class B final at 8:30 p.m. closes things out.

News Football Polls

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 West Seneca West [9] (A) 8-0 97 1

2 Lancaster (AA) 7-1 77 2

3 Bennett (AA) 6-2 69 5

4 West Seneca East (A) 7-1 67 4

5 Williamsville North (AA) 6-2 52 6

6 Starpoint (A) 7-1 48 7

7 Canisius [1] 4-4 41 8

8 Orchard Park (AA) 7-1 37 3

9 Grand Island 7-1 26 9

10 St. Joe’s 4-4 23 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 8, South Park 4, Jamestown 1.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

Small Schools Polls

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Pioneer [10] (B) 8-0 100 1

2 Southwestern (C) 8-0 85 2

3 Albion (B) 8-0 75 3

4 Cheektowaga (B) 7-1 73 4

5 Fredonia/Brocton (B) 8-0 66 5

6 Cleveland Hill (C) 7-1 50 6

7 CSP (D) 8-0 41 7

8 Wilson (C) 7-1 30 10

9 Maryvale (B) 5-3 17 8

10 Dunkirk (B) 6-2 11 9

Others receiving votes: Randolph/Frewsburg (C) 2.

Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Tonawanda assistant coach), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).