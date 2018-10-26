SANDERS, Ruth E.

SANDERS - Ruth E. October 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late C. Reid Sanders. Loving mother of Ellen Stewart Sanders-Noonan. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 2 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, 721 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. See complete obituary and share condolences at www.jerfh.com