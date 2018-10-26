Share this article

Former car dealer Roy Emerling has purchased a newly constructed Dollar Store building in Orchard Park. (Getty Images)

Roy Emerling invests in new Dollar Store location

A former car dealer who is now a real estate investor has purchased a newly completed Dollar General store in Orchard Park.

Roy Emerling, former co-owner of Emerling Chevrolet, paid $1.63 million to buy the 1.45-acre property at 2737 Southwestern Blvd., which includes the 9,002-square-foot dollar store that was just built and is leased to the retailer through September 2033.

The property was owned by Orchard Park BTS Retail, a limited-liability company which is registered to the address of Zaremba Group, a Cleveland-based retail real estate developer.

Jonathan D. Epstein – Jonathan Epstein is a business reporter at The Buffalo News, where he covers commercial and residential real estate and development. He has worked at The News since 2004.
