Reward offered in February homicide of transgender woman

A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered in the February homicide of a transgender woman in Buffalo.

Tonya Harvey, 35, was killed Feb. 6 on Shepard Street.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department are offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. They ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers mobile app "Buffalo Tips."

The death of Harvey was being investigated as a potential hate crime, authorities said in the days after she was fatally shot. Neither police nor prosecutors have released any further information about the investigation.

Transgender people, especially women and people of color, face a disproportionate amount of physical and sexual violence, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.