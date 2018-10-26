Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 26, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A suggestion from singer and songwriter Natalie Merchant, born on this date in Jamestown in 1963, “These are the days / That you might fill with laughter.”

• • •

PLAY TO WIN – Handbags, accessories and other items are the prizes at a Vera Bradley and More Bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Matthew Glab Post 1477, American Legion, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Admission is $5. Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary, it benefits local breast cancer charities.

• • •

TUNED UP – Crash Cadillac plays classic rock for dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Tickets are $10 advance, $11 at the door. Outside snacks are welcome, but no outside beverages. For info, call 681-8387.

• • •

WEEKEND MENU – The Sanborn Area Historical Society hosts a ham dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31), Sanborn. Dinners are $10, $5 for kids 5 to 12. For info, call 731-5982 or 990-6909.

Pulled pork and fried chicken dinners will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland Hill United Methodist Church, 546 Eggert Road. Dinners are $10, $7 for kids. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., University Council Member Rasheed N. C. Wyatt and the Kensington Bailey Historical Committee will show a free documentary, “Our Neighborhoods, Our Stories.”

Two dozen crock pots of all-you-can-eat soup and chili will be featured at the annual Kiwanis Club of Marilla Soup Tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Marilla Community Center, 1810 Two Road Road, Marilla. Tickets are $10, $5 for kids 5 to 10 years old. A bake sale will benefit the Alden-Marilla Food Pantry. For info, call 652-7608.

The Holy Name Society of the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Road, Elma, will hold its ninth annual pork chop dinner and theme basket auction beginning at noon Sunday in Seibert Hall. Dinners are $12, $7 for kids under 12. For info, visit annunciation.cc.

• • •

** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS **

** SOLACE IN SONG – QED Vocal Ensemble, featuring some of the area’s leading solo and choral singers, will present a free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in Westminster Presbyterian Church. “In Memoriam” will feature classic and modern selections in requiem to honor family and friends who have passed away. For more info, call 884-9437 or visit wpcbuffalo.org.

• • •

** DRESS UP – The Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, is expanding its annual Halloween Happenings to two days this year – 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Halloween-themed sea lion show, seal and penguin presentations, games, crafts and trick or treat stations. Children in costume get in free. Adult tickets are $10. For more info, visit aquariumofniagara.org.

The Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence, closes out its Fall Festival with its annual costume contest Saturday and Sunday. Prizes will be awarded at 1:30 p.m. both days for cutest, scariest and most creative costumes in two age categories – kids 7 to 16 and youngsters 6 and under. At 4 p.m. both days, winners will be chosen for those 17 and older. Admission is $8 with discount tickets available at Wegmans stores.

The farm remains open with free admission from 10 a.m. to dusk Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its final day, Halloween. For more info, visit greatpumpkinfarm.com.

• • •

** MEET THE PROS – More than 20 athletes are scheduled to appear at a sports card and memorabilia show sponsored by Legends & Stars this weekend in Batavia Downs Gaming Center, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

Saturday’s lineup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes football greats Kelvin Benjamin, Ken Anderson, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper and Irving Fryar, along with hockey stars Pat LaFontaine and Matt Barnaby and baseball heroes Ron Guidry, Jack McDowell and Andy Van Slyke.

Football dominates the field on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Making appearances will be former Buffalo Bills John Davis, Marv Levy, Mark Maddox, Andrew Reed, Kurt Schulz, Billy Shaw, Bruce Smith and Darryl Talley, as well as Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith.

Admission is $8. Kids under 12 are free with a paying adult. Those 18 and older will receive a $7 free play voucher for the casino. Tickets include a free autograph from Barnaby on Saturday and Schulz on Sunday. For more info, visit legendsandstars.net.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Cheryl Rae, Jesse Lark, Anna Klapakis, Paul Tokasz, Ron Montesano, Christal Guthrie, Tricia Barrett, Melissa Hiscock, Stephen Yonaty, Charles Banta, Arlene Brown, Patricia Merrell, Beth “Scooby” Bielmann, Jennifer Carducci, Barb Biddle, Kevin Panek, Sister Mary Lucette Kinecki, Judith Garvey Bondanza, Christopher Alessi, Margaret Orlando, Thomas C. Matecki and Diane Andriatch.

AND SATURDAY – D. Christopher Burns, Overseer Jeffery Bowen, Rita Lynch, Donn Esmonde, Doris Jones, Cheryl Williams, Brian Hassett, Maureen Mulderig, Dave Szymonek Sr., Beth Knodel, Sophia Lawrence, Nadine Thress, Marge Manhard, Nancy M. Skrzypczyk, Mark Pronobis and Robert M. Grasha.

AND SUNDAY – Sofia Lempke, Brian Gallo, Jack Eichel, Marie Suprinick, Ed Kilgore, Ashlee Blewis, Tammy Sasiadek, Debbie Yerke, Ken Najuch, Kaitlyn Gwitt, Deborah Brucz, Kathleen Kellner, Paul Kowalewski, Dorothy Felder and Maria Hanssel.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

** Today's online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that were trimmed from the print edition due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.