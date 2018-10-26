Polonia prepares for annual Polish Independence Day celebration

Polonia will celebrate its 100th anniversary of sovereignty from the Russian, Austrian and German empires Nov. 11.

It will begin at noon with a special Polish Independence Day mass at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 389 Peckham St., followed by a Polish Happy Hour across the street at the Pitass Memorial Center, 123 Townsend St.

The free Polish Happy Hour event offers free Polish food, plus Polish beer and sweets for sale. There will also be dance performances by Harmony Polish Folk Ensemble, Polish Heritage Dancers and Rodzina at Polish Cadets, as well as traditional patriotic songs from the Monsignor Adamski Polish Saturday School students. Music will be provided by DJ Red and polka band Special Delivery.

The Polish Genealogical Society of New York State will help attendees look up their surnames. Government officials will make a special presentation and Polonia leader Joe Macielag will offer remarks about history and significance of Poland gaining its independence.

The event goes from 1 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to St. Stanislaus Church.