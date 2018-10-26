NFL power rankings: Week 8
(Through Thursday’s game. Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Rams (7-0).
Todd Gurley has scored multiple TDs in three consecutive games. (Previous: 1)
2. Patriots (5-2).
Tom Brady owns a 28-3 career record against the Bills. (2)
3. Chiefs (6-1).
Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 22 TD passes through seven weeks. (3)
4. Saints (5-1).
Drew Brees joined Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only QBs to defeat all 32 current NFL teams. (4)
5. Steelers (3-2-1).
Ben Roethlisberger is 12-1-1 in his last 14 starts against the Browns. (6)
6. Chargers (5-2).
Hoping Joey Bosa and Melvin Gordon return from injury after the bye. (7)
7. Vikings (4-2-1).
Adam Thielen can become the first player in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards in each of his team’s first eight games to start a season. (11)
8. Packers (3-2-1).
Green Bay had two weeks to prepare for the Rams. (12)
9. Bengals (4-3).
Tyler Boyd has three TD catches in his last three home games. (8)
10. Ravens (4-3).
Alex Collins has three rushing TDs in his past three road games. (9)
11. Texans (5-3).
On a five-game winning streak after an 0-3 start. (23)
12. Bears (3-3).
Mitchell Trubisky is the hottest QB in the league since Week 4, with 11 TD passes and a 115.9 passer rating. (13)
13. Redskins (4-2).
Have lost 10 of last 11 visits to MetLife Stadium. (14)
14. Panthers (4-2).
Cam Newton has four rushing TDs over his last four home games. (15)
15. Eagles (3-4).
Zach Ertz leads all NFL tight ends with 57 catches and 618 receiving yards. (5)
16. Seahawks (3-3).
The offensive line is finally blocking for Russell Wilson. (16)
17. Falcons (3-4).
Matt Ryan leads all NFL quarterbacks with 2,335 passing yards. (18)
18. Broncos (3-4).
Have lost six consecutive games to the Chiefs. (20)
19. Buccaneers (3-3).
Jameis Winston has 350-plus passing yards in each of last two games. (21)
20. Lions (3-3).
Kerryon Johnson had a career-high 158 rushing yards last week. (24)
21. Dolphins (4-4).
Have lost four of the last five games. (10)
22. Cowboys (3-4).
Amari Cooper has the bye week to try to learn the playbook. (17)
23. Jaguars (3-4).
Blake Bortles remains the starting quarterback. (19)
24. Colts (2-5).
Adam Vinatieri needs five points to surpass Morten Andersen for most in NFL history. (27)
25. Jets (3-4).
Sam Darnold leads all rookies with 124 completions, 1,552 passing yards and 10 TD passes. (22)
26. Titans (3-4).
Have lost two games by one point. (25)
27. Browns (2-4-1).
Nick Chubb leads NFL running backs with 7.4 yards per carry (minimum 30 attempts). (26)
28. Giants (1-6).
Saquon Barkley is second in the NFL with 905 yards from scrimmage. (28)
29. Bills (2-5).
Derek Anderson starts again. (29)
30. Raiders (1-5).
Doug Martin takes over as the featured running back. (30)
31. 49ers (1-6).
Have lost seven consecutive games to Arizona. (31)
32. Cardinals (1-6).
Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 receiving yards to surpass Terrell Owens for second-most in NFL history. (32)
