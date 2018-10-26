NFL power rankings: Week 8

(Through Thursday’s game. Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1. Rams (7-0).

Todd Gurley has scored multiple TDs in three consecutive games. (Previous: 1)

2. Patriots (5-2).

Tom Brady owns a 28-3 career record against the Bills. (2)

3. Chiefs (6-1).

Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 22 TD passes through seven weeks. (3)

4. Saints (5-1).

Drew Brees joined Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only QBs to defeat all 32 current NFL teams. (4)

5. Steelers (3-2-1).

Ben Roethlisberger is 12-1-1 in his last 14 starts against the Browns. (6)

6. Chargers (5-2).

Hoping Joey Bosa and Melvin Gordon return from injury after the bye. (7)

7. Vikings (4-2-1).

Adam Thielen can become the first player in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards in each of his team’s first eight games to start a season. (11)

8. Packers (3-2-1).

Green Bay had two weeks to prepare for the Rams. (12)

9. Bengals (4-3).

Tyler Boyd has three TD catches in his last three home games. (8)

10. Ravens (4-3).

Alex Collins has three rushing TDs in his past three road games. (9)

11. Texans (5-3).

On a five-game winning streak after an 0-3 start. (23)

12. Bears (3-3).

Mitchell Trubisky is the hottest QB in the league since Week 4, with 11 TD passes and a 115.9 passer rating. (13)

13. Redskins (4-2).

Have lost 10 of last 11 visits to MetLife Stadium. (14)

14. Panthers (4-2).

Cam Newton has four rushing TDs over his last four home games. (15)

15. Eagles (3-4).

Zach Ertz leads all NFL tight ends with 57 catches and 618 receiving yards. (5)

16. Seahawks (3-3).

The offensive line is finally blocking for Russell Wilson. (16)

17. Falcons (3-4).

Matt Ryan leads all NFL quarterbacks with 2,335 passing yards. (18)

18. Broncos (3-4).

Have lost six consecutive games to the Chiefs. (20)

19. Buccaneers (3-3).

Jameis Winston has 350-plus passing yards in each of last two games. (21)

20. Lions (3-3).

Kerryon Johnson had a career-high 158 rushing yards last week. (24)

21. Dolphins (4-4).

Have lost four of the last five games. (10)

22. Cowboys (3-4).

Amari Cooper has the bye week to try to learn the playbook. (17)

23. Jaguars (3-4).

Blake Bortles remains the starting quarterback. (19)

24. Colts (2-5).

Adam Vinatieri needs five points to surpass Morten Andersen for most in NFL history. (27)

25. Jets (3-4).

Sam Darnold leads all rookies with 124 completions, 1,552 passing yards and 10 TD passes. (22)

26. Titans (3-4).

Have lost two games by one point. (25)

27. Browns (2-4-1).

Nick Chubb leads NFL running backs with 7.4 yards per carry (minimum 30 attempts). (26)

28. Giants (1-6).

Saquon Barkley is second in the NFL with 905 yards from scrimmage. (28)

29. Bills (2-5).

Derek Anderson starts again. (29)

30. Raiders (1-5).

Doug Martin takes over as the featured running back. (30)

31. 49ers (1-6).

Have lost seven consecutive games to Arizona. (31)

32. Cardinals (1-6).

Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 receiving yards to surpass Terrell Owens for second-most in NFL history. (32)