Massachusetts investor buys Advance Auto store in Niagara

A Rochester-based real estate developer has sold an Advance Auto Parts store in the Town of Niagara to a New England investor.

B Sharp Realty of Worcester, Mass., paid $1.52 million to buy store site at 2701 Military Road from Dask Ventures, owned by David M. Dworkin's LLD Enterprises, according to Niagara County Clerk records. B Sharp is registered to the address of Worcester Truck Body, but no further information was available.

The store is leased to Advance Auto through September 2023, with three five-year renewal options, according to a closing announcement from brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay of Lynnfield, Mass., which handled the deal.