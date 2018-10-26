Rochester man charged in connection with Rochester-Buffalo cocaine ring

A Rochester man accused of being part of a cocaine distribution organization operating between Rochester and Buffalo was arrested Thursday by federal agents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Seymour Miles, 24, was charged with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. He also was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Miles faces a minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Federal prosecutors said U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officers began investigating the operation in April.

During the investigation, Miles was identified as allegedly a member of the illegal enterprise responsible for distributing cocaine and crack cocaine to a network of customers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, DEA agents made three controlled purchases of cocaine from Miles, prosecutors said.