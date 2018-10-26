Man arrested on charge of marijuana possession after traffic stop

An East Randolph man was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana following a routine traffic stop by Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Duane M. Town, 63, was stopped by deputies at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street in Randolph, the Sheriff's Office said.

Town was arraigned in Randolph Town Court and released on an appearance ticket.

He is due in court on Nov. 22, the Sheriff's Office said.