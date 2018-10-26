Share this article

Man arrested on charge of marijuana possession after traffic stop

An East Randolph man was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana following a routine traffic stop by Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Duane M. Town, 63, was stopped by deputies at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street in Randolph, the Sheriff's Office said.

Town was arraigned in Randolph Town Court and released on an appearance ticket.

He is due in court on Nov. 22, the Sheriff's Office said.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
