Long Island electrical products company buys Cheektowaga warehouse

A one-story Cheektowaga warehouse occupied by an electrical products distributor has been purchased by a Long Island-based company that recently acquired the tenant.

United Electric Power of New Hyde Park, N.Y., bought the 51,100-square-foot concrete-and-steel-frame building at 75 Allied Drive for $2.775 million. The seller was an entity affiliated with Torrey Realty Advisors of San Diego.

The warehouse was occupied for most of its history by Xpedx LLC, the paper and packaging supplies distribution division of International Paper Co. That company had been on a long-term lease, with possible plans to expand and extend its tenancy.

But International Paper merged that business with Unisource Worldwide in 2014, creating Atlanta-based Veritiv Corp., with 170 distribution centers and 8,900 employees nationwide. Its local operations are now located at 3344 Walden Ave.

The space was then occupied by electrical products distributor Auburn Armature, with over local 60 employees. It was acquired a year ago by Power-Flo Technologies, an engineering, electrical and plumbing supplies and services company, the corporate parent of United Electric Power.

Constructed in 1989, the 4.4-acre property was upgraded in 2001, with an expansion of the office space to 7,200 square feet. The rest of the space is the warehouse, plus a 3,000-square-foot mezzanine.