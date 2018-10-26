Letter: Writer is correct about TV; technology spoils the fun

I enjoyed reading the My View column by Kevin J. O’Connor in the Oct. 20 paper, “How technology spoils mindless TV watching.” I too have not been happy since I was hijacked into adding a digital box in order to watch my TV. It used to be so simple to turn on the TV and select the channel you chose to watch. Now they going to start charging higher rates for this pleasure! I’m glad I like to curl up with a good book.

Suzanne Pfleger

Tonawanda