Letter: There are no traditions to break in discourse

There has been a heated discussion lately regarding the “breaking of traditions” by Barack Obama coming out to campaign for Democratic/Progressive candidates running in the upcoming elections.

One writer stated that it is President Donald Trump that is the “tradition breaker prize-taker” as he has been on the campaign trail holding “rallies” versus doing his job running the country.

He also stated that he has followed politics since Dwight D. Eisenhower, and that the only person that he can think of that has campaigned as much, and “incessantly holds rallies,” was Adolf Hitler.

One writer goes on to describe rally-goers as “adoring mobs of sheep.” Enough with the Hitler references already. Obama and Trump are polar opposites.

Obama is a globalist and Trump is a nationalist. Neither, however can or should be compared to Adolf Hitler. Hitler inspired intense hatred while demonizing an entire (one-party) society and used fear, resentment, and insecurity to (ultimately) create a war of extermination.

The reason, in my opinion why these “traditions” (who makes these rules anyway?) are being broken, is that there are two, fundamentally different ideologies that are coming together in the upcoming election that will define the direction of the nation.

The wonderful thing, it that our Constitutional republic affords each and every one of us the luxury to have a say in choosing the way to proceed. Sadly, there are many places where this is not possible. Having a say in the future of the direction of the nation…now that would be “Hope and Change” wouldn’t it?

As for the rallies, and references to Hitler, I will leave you with this; In a radio broadcast from Dec. 31, 1939, Hitler stated “We shall only talk of peace when we have won the war.”

On Oct. 9, Hillary Clinton stated “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.” Nothing to see here, move along, move along.

Christopher Mackert

West Seneca