Letter: Television is not the same without favorite shows

“Daytime Jeopardy!” was removed from its 4 p.m. spot in Western New York television.

I am a retired Buffalo teacher. I admit to be a member of the Jeopardy! cult and probably have not missed more than 10 shows in my lifetime.

Jeopardy! (spelled with an exclamation point) is a competitive and educational show…and is recommended by teachers whose students watch junk on TV.

All is not lost. My favorite show was replaced with a Jerry Springer re-run. Now, I can indulge my depravity, hone up on my curses and gain new insights on fisticuffs.

“O tempora, O mores.” (O the times, O the customs).

Joseph S. Costello

Tonawanda