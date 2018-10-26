Letter: Schools must aim to fill industrial jobs

The clarion call has been sounded. It is time for the public schools, charter schools and junior colleges to step up and train students to fill the available local industrial jobs. The wake-up call was sounded several years ago when the solar plant in South Buffalo broke ground. Now that the job engine has been fired up, educational institutions must step up. Who knows how long the economy will continue to be on fire.

The time is now. Let’s go Buffalo.

Howard Faden

Snyder